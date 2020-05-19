(CBS DETROIT) – One Michigan priest is going viral after taking aim at parishioners — to practice social distancing.

A photo posted by Saint Ambrose church in Grosse Pointe Park shows Reverend Tim Pelc shooting holy water into a car window on Easter.

The 70-year-old says the idea was a way of blessing easter baskets without breaking the rules.

Pelc says he was a little nervous about what the Vatican might say about the photos, but he says he hasn’t heard anything back yet.

