(CBS DETROIT) – With parts of the state reopening, western Michigan remains under a stay-at-home order.

Hundreds gathered in Grand Rapids Monday to protest that order, many of them blaming Governor Gretchen Whitmer for keeping non-essential businesses closed.

Among the speakers was the Barry County Sheriff, who says he will no longer enforce Whitmer’s order.

A counter-rally was also held across the street honoring the victims of those who’ve died from Covid-19.

