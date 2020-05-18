(CBS DETROIT) – As hospital surge capacity continues to follow a downward trend, the need for this makeshift hospital is no longer a need.

After making room for 1,000 patients the temporary field hospital at the TCF Center only saw 39 cases.

A far cry from the expectations from the Covid-19 crisis.

The shortfall is creating a shutdown causing the regional care center to take a pause and step back from accepting Covid-19 patients.

As of May 7, all patients were discharged from the facility but officials say beds will remain on-site to jump start operations if needed.

The state is spending over $1.3 million per month to lease the facility through September.

TCF officials say the lease can be canceled at anytime within five days notice.

The Suburban Collection Showplace regional care center is still active and accepting Covod-19 patients.

