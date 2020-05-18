(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says starting Wednesday Covid-19 testing will be open for every Detroit resident.

The only thing you will need is an I.D. showing you live in the city.

Over the weekend, Detroit reported zero Covid-19 deaths, but new data is counting the deaths that weren’t previously counted for.

The mayor says now there is no doubt Detroit is in phase four of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s six phase reopening plan.

Duggan is encouraging businesses to come up with a reopening plan.

