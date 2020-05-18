(CBS DETROIT) – Happy essential workers were greeted with more than a smile when they stopped at a few McDonald’s locations across the city.

The Detroit Pistons and McDonald’s partnered up to thank frontline workers with a free breakfast.

All you have to do is ask for your free Motor City frontline meal and show your proof of employment.

This will go on until the end of the month at various locations around Detroit.

