DC's Stargirl -- "S.T.R.I.P.E." -- Image Number: STG102_0001r.jpg -- Pictured: Brec Bassinger as Courtney/Stargirl -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SERIES PREMIERE — When Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart), stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Trae Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school.

But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.

Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#101.)

Original airdate 5/19/2020.

Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.