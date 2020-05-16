PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME – Monday, May 18, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

TRY THIS AT HOME – Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home and teaches viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves while being joined by celebrity guests including Elle and Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim.

The special is executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Penn & Teller: BS, Andrew Golder, and Lincoln Hiatt, in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS.

Original airdate 5/18/2020.