Legends of Tomorrow -- "I Am Legends" -- Pictured (L-R): Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Tala Ashe as Zari and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

STICKING TOGETHER – After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate.

However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse.

Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters.

Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star.

Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keah Poulliot & Emily Cheever (#513).

Original airdate 5/19/2020.