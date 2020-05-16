Comments
The 100 -- "From The Ashes" -- Image Number: HU701A_0138r.jpg -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods.
Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701).
Original airdate 5/20/2020.