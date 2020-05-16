Jason Maza as Officer Chris Munroe, Noel Clarke as Aaron Bishop, Christina Chong as Officer Nell McBride, David Elliot as Tim ÔJonseyÕ Jones and Mandeep Dhillon as Officer Kamali Khan (Photo: © Sky UK Limited)

BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

STAY IN YOUR LANE – Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) stumble on to an organ-harvesting ring, ultimately leading to Pike’s daughter being taken by Bakur (guest star Nasser Memarzia), the ring leader, and leaving Pike looking for violent retribution for the attack on his family.

Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) agrees to help Deputy Mayor Carmel (Caroline Goodall) with a development deal.

Original airdate 8/28/2019.