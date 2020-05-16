BURDEN OF TRUTH – Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON THREE PREMIERE – Now a couple with their own firm, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) face a tough verdict after disagreeing how to handle their first case.

Looking for a break, Billy convinces Joanna to return to Millwood for a high school reunion.

However, when an old friend from Joanna’s past suffers a devastating loss, Joanna is forced to face long-buried demons from her past.

James Genn directed the episode written by Bradley Simpson (#301).

The CW original airdate 5/21/2020.