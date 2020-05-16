Southfield (CW50) – This week’s Community Connect Focused on Foster Care and Veterans. Here are some resources and information about the guests on the episode.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:
Website: Michigan.gov/mdhhs
MDHHS Statement on foster care during the COVID-19 pandemic: Here
Information on becoming a foster parent:
House of Providence:
Website: TheHofP.org
Mission Statement: We instill hope in minors who have only known the intense instability of the foster care system by allowing them to stabilize and heal in a therapeutic and familial environment.
Donation Page: Here
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency:
Website: MichiganVeterans.com
Benefits & Resources page: Here
Statement on COVID-19: Here
Veterans Crisis Hotline:
Warrior Path Home:
Facebook page: Here
Mission: Saving Lives and Inspiring Hope for ALL veterans.
About: This is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation serving veterans with the vision to alleviate suffering and inspire ALL veterans to lead enriched lives filled with a deep sense of courage, connection and community.