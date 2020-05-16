  • WWJ-TV

Community Connect, House of Providence, Lisa Germani, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Warrior Path Home


Southfield (CW50) – This week’s Community Connect Focused on Foster Care and Veterans. Here are some resources and information about the guests on the episode.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Website: Michigan.gov/mdhhs

MDHHS Statement on foster care during the COVID-19 pandemic: Here

Information on becoming a foster parent:

Become a Foster Parent. Call 855-MICHKIDS to learn more.

 

House of Providence:

Website: TheHofP.org

Mission Statement: We instill hope in minors who have only known the intense instability of the foster care system by allowing them to stabilize and heal in a therapeutic and familial environment.

Donation Page: Here

 

 

Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency:

Website: MichiganVeterans.com

Benefits & Resources page: Here

Statement on COVID-19: Here

Veterans Crisis Hotline:

 

Warrior Path Home:

Facebook page: Here

Mission: Saving Lives and Inspiring Hope for ALL veterans.

About: This is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation serving veterans with the vision to alleviate suffering and inspire ALL veterans to lead enriched lives filled with a deep sense of courage, connection and community.

 

