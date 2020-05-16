Roswell, New Mexico -- "American Woman" -- Image Number: ROS210a_0170b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nathan Dean as Max, Lily Cowles as Isobel, Michael Vlamis as Michael and Heather Hemmes as Maria -- Photo: Ursula Coyote/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, May 18, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SECRETS OF THE PAST — After uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex (Tyler Blackburn), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up.

Meanwhile, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) encourages Liz (Jeanine Mason) to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean) gets detained.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingaro & Jason Gavin (#210).

