Masters of Illusion -- "Alex, I'll Take Pickpockets and Monkeys for $1000" -- Image: MOI703_0005r -- Pictured: The Sacred Riana -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, May 22, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

LOOKING GLASS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Turco, Leon Etienne, The Sacred Riana, Chipper Lowell and Jay Jay (#703).

