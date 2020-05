(CBS DETROIT) – Heading into the weekend you might run into some construction areas as projects start to resume.

Both directions on I-75 in Oakland County will be closed starting Friday at 11 p.m.

The areas between 8 Mile in Hazel Park and Square Lake road in Troy will be affected.

Drivers will be re-routed until roads open back up Monday morning at 5 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.