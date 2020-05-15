



Founded just last year in 2019, Warrior Path Home offers therapy to veterans returning from service. The therapy helps veterans adjust back to everyday life and guides them towards finding the root of their issues, not just dealing with them on a surface level.

Warrior Path Home uses a unique way of therapy called Equine-Assisted Therapy. This encompasses a range of treatments that involve activities with horses and other equines to promote human physical and mental health.

Jill Haas, Founding President of Warrior Path Home, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT this Saturday to talk about the founding of the organization and how they’ve helped veterans in the first several months after being founded.

To learn more about Warrior Path Home, go to their Facebook page here.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50