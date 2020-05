(CBS DETROIT) – Another result of the pandemic lowering meat costs.

Tyson Foods says it will lower the costs of its beef products.

Items like ground roast, beef chuck, ground beef and meat trays will be discounted by up to 30 percent through Saturday.

This follows a nationwide meat shortage due to plant closures.

