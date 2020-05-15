(CBS DETROIT) – Grocery chain Meijer is extending its store hours during the pandemic.

Meijer locations will stay open until midnight every night and open back up at 6 a.m.

Its express locations will close at 11 p.m. and open at 6 a.m.

Meijer also says it’s extending its exclusive hours for seniors and frontline workers.

Meijer originally cut down on hours back in March when the pandemic began.

