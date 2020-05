(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan announced Detroit has over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

Six more deaths were reported Friday than Thurday.

But, the mayor says testing is still available and expanding.

Duggan also introduced former State Supreme Court Chief and Detroit Medical Center Executive, Conrad Mallett as the city’s new deputy mayor.

