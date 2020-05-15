(CBS DETROIT) – It’s one of the biggest moments put on hold due to Covid-19: graduation.

Well if you’re one of millions graduating this year you can at least look forward to free donuts.

Krispy Kreme says it’s offering all graduates one dozen donuts next Tuesday.

Whether you’re a high school or college student all you have to do is show up in your cap and gown next Tuesday.

The donut chain says if those haven’t arrived yet any class of 2020 gear will work.

