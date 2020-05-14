(CBS DETROIT) – Smaller crowds than previous protests gathered in Lansing Thursday.

Here’s an overhead look from the protest at the Capitol.

The building was closed today due to the state’s legislature not meeting.

Protesters stood outside in the rain voicing their opposition to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order.

Michigan State Police gave protesters a heads up that there would be heavy police presence.

This comes after armed protesters stormed the Capitol more than two weeks ago.

Some protesters could be seen carrying rifles at Thursday’s demonstration.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.