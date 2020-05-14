DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In the spirit of leadership and servitude this group is supplying zone eight in Detroit with essential items that can be useful in the pandemic.

“We all living in this pandemic. We’re all being impacted, but the reality, there’s those of us who are less fortunate. There’s those of us who are more vulnerable,” said Yusef Shakur of Community Movement Builders Detroit.

The Mama Akua Community House is where it’s all happening. A center nestled on Ferry Park Street near Linwood and West Grand Boulevard.

Hands are hard at work bagging 10,000 packages of hand sanitizer and face masks to pass out to anyone willing to stop by the neighborhood hub.

The effort is designed to fill a void in the community to provide them with a need that they may not have access to.

“Being able to provide them with some extra little stuff, to be able and help make their days better, it’s making all of our days better,” said Shakur.

The giving doesn’t end with personal protection items parents and kids can also pick up book bags filled with school supplies all at no cost.

“Not only keeping the kids busy but it’s important to support parents, it’s important to support our community,” said Shakur.

The Michigan roundtable for diversity and community movement builders Detroit are the two forces behind the scenes doing what they can to make an impact in the city.

