



Suicide rates among veterans averaged from 17-20 per day in the United States. Veterans are one of the most impacted groups of individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is vital for veterans to be social in our country for the sake of their mental health, and with most states in lockdown, it’s becoming difficult for veterans to find the socialization they need.

Zeneta Adams, Director of the MVAA, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT this Saturday to talk about the veteran care packages that the MVAA has distributed during this crisis, as well as the virtual coffee hours they’ve set up for veterans to socialize from home.

You can learn more at MichiganVeterans.com

If you are a veteran having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line:

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50