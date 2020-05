(CBS DETROIT) – At least 92 percent of eligible Michiganders who filed for unemployment have now received some of their benefits.

According to the state, between March 15 through Wednesday 1.3 million residents received benefits.

Over all 1.7 million filed for unemployment and nearly 64,000 were deemed ineligible.

