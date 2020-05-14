DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths in the city are those of the older population. The city is working to reduce this alarming trend.

Starting Thursday free Covid-19 testing is available to Detroiters 60 and over.

“84 percent of the Detroiters who have died this month were age 60 or over,” said Duggan.

With these staggering statistics the mayor says it is critical to protect this vulnerable population and he wants to make testing easy and accessible.

“Don’t need a prescription, don’t need symptoms don’t need anybody to tell you it’s ok. If you’re 60 or older and you’re a resident of the city of Detroit, you can get tested by driving thru,” he said.

Testing will be at the state fair grounds, however the mayor says the health department will also visit 22 senior buildings for on-site testing by May 22.

Duggan says if you come to the state fair site for testing, you must make an appointment and be prepared to provide proof of residency. Either a license, state ID or document showing your address in the last 30 days.

“Detroit has been leading the country in reducing Covid-19 and now with the opening testing of everybody over 60 our highest risk population. I expect us to extend our reputation,” said Duggan.

