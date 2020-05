(CBS DETROIT) — Even during a pandemic dogs need a forever home.

Now Pedigree is getting in on the mission.

The dog-food brand set up virtual dog adoptions Tuesday and earlier Wednesday.

The socially-distanced adoption process is part of their new initiative to get dogs adopted.

Animal shelters around the country are struggling with capacity as adoptions drop.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.