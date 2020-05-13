



Foster care has always been an important and essential part of child welfare in the state of Michigan and around the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, helping foster the youth of Michigan is even more important.

House of Providence provides Michigan’s youth a safe and secure home to stabilize and thrive, finding hope, healing, and a permanent family. They believe aging out of foster care should not be an option and that there is a way to break that cycle.

Maggie Dunn, Founder of House of Providence, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT this Saturday to talk about why she created House of Providence and the mentoring program she’s implemented to give foster kids role models.

To learn more, go to TheHofP.org

