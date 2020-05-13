DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The cousin of Ahmaud Arbery, Detroit Lions safety, Tracy Walker spoke on Arbery’s death.

Walker said he was “a beautiful soul” who did not “deserve this.”

Arbery and Walker were very close growing up in their hometown of Brunswick, Georgia.

Both men played on their high school football team.

Walker says he last saw Arbery on Feb. 1 during a home visit.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23.

