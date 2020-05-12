MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – With many remaining stuck indoors it can’t hurt to look at some videos of cute animals.

Well the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is here to help.

They shared this video of their new baby otters enjoying breakfast.

The adorable duo is named Mack and Potter, decided by a public voting competition.

All of the money raised in the competition are helping to off-set loses due to the Covid-19 closure.

Potter Zoo says these otter pups will be on display when the zoo reopens, so far no reopen date has been announced.

