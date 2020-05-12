MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Some Art Van stores in Michigan will reopen as Loves Furniture branches according to officials Tuesday.

Investor Jeff Love founded Love Furniture earlier this year.

The company acquired 27 total Art Van Furniture, Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture brands in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland.

Loves Furniture is set to be headquartered in the Metro Detroit area. More than 1,000 new employees are expected to be added across the region, according to the company.

In the coming weeks, the company is planning to conduct a soft launch of stores.

Art Van filed for bankruptcy in March and closed all company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

