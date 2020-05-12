MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A GOP congressman is launching a group to collect signatures to restrict Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.

If Representative Paul Mitchell’s group collects more than 340,000 signatures the proposal could go before the Republican-lead legislature.

Governor Whitmer’s signature wouldn’t be needed for it to become law.

This comes after Mitchell filed a lawsuit against Governor Whitmer claiming her emergency declaration infringed upon his constitutional rights.

