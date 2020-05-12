



DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Due to the pandemic, high school seniors have been deprived of many traditions. But one local group is trying to lift spirits for high school girls, whose proms have been cancelled.

Just about every young woman looks forward to certain times in her life. Sweet 16, wedding day and going to prom.

Unfortunately the class of 2020 will not experience this memorable moment, but a local non-profit wants to help create new memories.

“We wanted them to feel special, so the goal is to provide customized boxes for each student for their post high school needs,” said Teia Wallington.

Wallington is with High School Glam Suite, a non-profit that provides free prom makeovers for high school senior girls in Detroit.

“We pay for prom tickets, we pay for shoes, hair, even hair extensions whatever they need,” she said.

Wallington says the need is still there, so they just switched it up. Instead of glam prom make-overs, they are providing graduation glam boxes filled with items the young ladies will need.

“We want to provide things they may need for the profession they’re going in, or someone that’s going to college maybe they need something for their dorm. They didn’t get what we had or what people prior had, so we want them to feel special as well,” she said.

The graduation glam boxes are open to current Detroit High school seniors. The application is due by may 17. To apply visit highschoolglamsuite.com.

