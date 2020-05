(CBS DETROIT) – Meijer is donating 100,000 masks to the Metro area.

The grocery chain says it’s part of a 750,000 mask donation to Midwestern frontline workers.

The KN95 masks will be donated to Macomb County, Oakland County and the city of Detroit.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.