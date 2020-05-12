



May is Foster Care Awareness Month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, foster care is even more important to our nation, especially by increasing the number of foster parents.

While facilities and offices remain closed, there are challenges in foster care that come with it. Including: children not receiving birth-parent visits, less calls to report child abuse or neglect are being made, and more child abuse cases are showing up in hospitals.

JooYeun Chang, Senior Deputy Director of the Child Services Agency for MDHHS, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about what steps are being made to help the child welfare system in Michigan, and the challenges in foster care caused by the pandemic.

Chang also shares MDHHS’s “Share Our Message & Make a Difference” campaign.