Southfield (CW50) – May is Foster Care Awareness Month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, foster care is even more important to our nation, especially by increasing the number of foster parents.
While facilities and offices remain closed, there are challenges in foster care that come with it. Including: children not receiving birth-parent visits, less calls to report child abuse or neglect are being made, and more child abuse cases are showing up in hospitals.
JooYeun Chang, Senior Deputy Director of the Child Services Agency for MDHHS, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about what steps are being made to help the child welfare system in Michigan, and the challenges in foster care caused by the pandemic.
Chang also shares MDHHS’s “Share Our Message & Make a Difference” campaign.
Share Our Message & Make a Difference
During May—officially Foster Care Awareness Month—foster parents and the children they care for appreciate our continued encouragement and support.
By sharing our message, you can show your appreciation for the important work these parents do to help Michigan’s children. Not only will you show your gratitude, you may inspire someone you know to take the next step.
Michigan is always seeking families to provide a safe and loving home to a child in foster care. Possibly someone in your life may be ready to take the next step to supporting a child in foster care.
Visit our website for inspirational images to post on social media. We also have informational pamphlets that can be printed.
Will you share? It could make a big difference in a child’s life.
Share Our Message
Interested in becoming a foster parent or have questions? Contact one of our Foster Care Navigators today—no strings attached!
