



Karen Sayles is thinking about those out of work, or unable to afford face masks, if you can even find them.

She realized that while she couldn’t volunteer or go anywhere, there was a different way she could help her community.

Karen decided to start making face masks on her sewing machine with her quilting materials and hang them on the tree in her front yard in the morning. They are free to anyone who is in need of one.

Her neighbors and passersby are very grateful for the wonderful service Karen is providing.

