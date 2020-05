(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. unemployment rate may get worse before it gets better.

Last week, the department of labor reported 14.7 percent of Americans are unemployed.

White house economic advisor Kevin Hassett says by June the unemployment rate could reach 20 percent a level not seen since the great depression.

