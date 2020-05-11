



Refuge for Nations is a nonprofit social enterprise and subsidiary of International Friendship Centers.

They create employment opportunities for refugee women through dedicated sewing centers across metro Detroit.

Refuge for Nations feels it is their moral and ethical responsibility as a nation to meet the material, emotional and spiritual needs of the immigrant and refugee communities.

All the while they are giving back to the greater community by feeding the hungry, caring for the sick, providing support to the hurting, and much more.

