(CBS DETROIT) – Covid-19 has taken the lives of thousands in Michigan, with a vast majority being in Metro Detroit. This horrible virus is leaving families to mourn multiple losses.

“He coached his entire life, he coached at Country Day, he loved coaching and he just loved, nurturing people in his way,” said Nate Slappey III who lost his father and grandfather to Covid-19.

Slappey describes his father, Nathaniel, as creative and very family oriented. Nathaniel also known as Coach Slappey, sadly lost his battle with Covid-19 May 2, just three days after his father died from the virus. Nate says because of them, he’s confident in carrying on the family’s name.

“Our foundation of faith and all of those values we carry today were instilled by him,” he said.

Nathaniel Slappey would have turned 50 this past Saturday and as a surprise to the family, Nate’s wife, Ada, organized the perfect celebration.

“I think once the family put two and two together and started recognizing people and realized they were here to celebrate dad, it was like the perfect home going, it was the perfect way to say we love you,” she said.

The family thought they were going to golf in Nathaniel’s honor, but instead were greeted by over 100 of his friends. Nate says he wasn’t surprised by the big turn out for his dad.

“We couldn’t go places without him knowing people. He had an infectious personality and he just loved life and loved doing the things that he loved,” he said.

