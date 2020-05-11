(CBS DETROIT) – Judge Cynthia Stephens is set to hear oral arguments in the state legislature’s lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On May 15 the hearing will take place through a zoom conference call.

Whitmer’s legal team will have to respond to the lawsuit by Tuesday.

GOP leaders announced the lawsuit last week in response to the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration.

