(CBS DETROIT) – Automakers are preparing to ramp up production ahead of the collective May 18 start date.

General Motors says three of its auto part plants are calling in workers this week.

Skilled trade and salary workers will return to 13 of its U.S. plants including Flint next week.

Ford’s Dearborn and Wayne plants will also open next week.

The company’s flat rock plant will open on May 25.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.