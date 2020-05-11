(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s very own Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are donating a combined $1 million to the city of Detroit.
Jack Dorsey tweeted out a video to rapper Lil Wayne’s radio show where the news was made public.
All of the money will go through Eminem’s Marshall Mathers foundation, which helps the youth in Detroit.
$750k to @Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation to help folks in Detroit. 🙏🏼 @LilTunechi #YoungMoneyRadio https://t.co/YXikWa1Wqw pic.twitter.com/DNPxXe2XZY
— jack (@jack) May 9, 2020
