(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s very own Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are donating a combined $1 million to the city of Detroit.

Jack Dorsey tweeted out a video to rapper Lil Wayne’s radio show where the news was made public.

All of the money will go through Eminem’s Marshall Mathers foundation, which helps the youth in Detroit.

