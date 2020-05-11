



– The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to fly over Detroit Tuesday.

The 21-minute flyover is a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders.

The flight path was originally scheduled to fly over Detroit in April, but it was postponed.

Tuesday’s flight path is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 11:51 a.m.

Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.

