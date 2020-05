SUPERGIRL – Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan.

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham (#518).

Original airdate 5/10/2020.