MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, May 15, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

ALL TIED UP — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo & Ellie, Dan Sperry, Trigg Watson, Josephine Lee, Hakan Berg and Hans Klok (#701).

Original airdate 5/15/2020.