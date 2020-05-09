DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SISTERHOOD – The Legends find themselves going back to college and form a sorority in order to try to retrieve an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) operate the Loom of Fate.

Proud to be back at his college, Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion’s spell, letting him know of Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie’s plan to get the cup.

Meanwhile, on a father-daughter weekend, Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) on a college tour, but Rory bails on Lita for an unexpected reason.

Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star.

Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed (#512).

Original airdate 5/12/2020.