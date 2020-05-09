  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Bulletproof, CW
Jodie Campbell as Ali Pike and Noel Clarke as Aaron Bishop (Photo: © Sky UK Limited)

BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

THE CHASE IS ON – Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are outraged when the Sharp case is moved to another unit and are instead reassigned to take down a local drug gang.

Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) needs money to fund a big opportunity at work, meaning Pike must swallow his pride and ask his dad for help.

The CW original airdate 8/21/2019.

