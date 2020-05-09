KATY KEENE – Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities.

Eager to make things right, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past.

Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents building, but he has no idea who he is going up against.

Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help.

Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde also star.

Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#113).

Original airdate 5/14/2020.

Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.