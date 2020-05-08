(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan’s athletic department is being hit with a sex discrimination lawsuit, this time from a track and field athlete.

The Detroit News reports, the athlete says she was sexually assaulted and stalked by a teammate.

She also accused the athletic department of failing to protect her and creating a hostile environment.

This comes after multiple allegations of sex abuse by a now deceased physician for the school’s football team.

