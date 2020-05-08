(CBS DETROIT) – Summer months are quickly approaching us but some festivities won’t be happening this year.

The waterparks, Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks will remain closed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation officials say social distancing can’t be maintained at their attractions.

Season waterpark passes can be used next year in 2021.

