(CBS DETROIT) – We Run 313 is a Detroit run club whose slogan is: connect, run and build.

Prior to the pandemic the club would often organize group runs of up to 250 people. They say through running a unity is formed and Friday they are running for Ahmaud Arbery.

Co-founders of We Run 313, Lance Woods and Joe Robinson, say they can relate to Arbery, the 25-year-old who was gunned down while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood.

“Running is that space for a lot of us where we find peace, and for him to be gunned downed where I’m sure he found peace in that space, that kind of was heartbreaking,” said Woods.

“We share so many similarities, being African Americans, being runners, it really sent a shock through me,” said Robinson.

Arbery would have turned 26 Friday, and to honor his life, We Run 313 put out a call on social media for everyone to run 2.23 miles.

“It represents February 23, the day that he was gunned down, so 2.23,” said Woods.

When Woods and Robinson put the call out on social media with #WeRunWithMaud, they received an overwhelming amount of support. They’re hoping even after Friday, support for Arbery will continue.

“Get out there, run, run with Maud, show this man some respect and let’s push for justice if we can,” said Robinson.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.